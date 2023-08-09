The Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, has warned private developers against getting involved in the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project

George has said the attempt to involve private parties in the Saglemi project is geared towards stealing from the state

The legislator represents the constituency in which the controversial Saglemi Affordable Housing Project is located

The Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, has vowed to fight off any private developer that tries to get involved with the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.

George believes the decision to give out the project to a private developer is an attempt to steal from the state.

He was speaking on Joy News after the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, criticised the government over the state of the project.

"We will fight them. I will carry out the warning that has been sounded by the flagbearer. Any private developer who thinks he is taking this as a gift from the government and wants to sell this to themselves," George said.

The MP also suggested the owners of the Saglemi project land were not fully compensated for a potential private project.

George further said the state of the project was a source of pain to him.

"Saglemi is a pain in my heart every time I drive by the place and I see the structure because, in 2016, I was with President Mahama when he took us there to commission Saglemi."

The $200 million Saglemi Housing project started in 2012 to deliver 5,000 housing units.

However, only 1,506 out of the planned 5000 housing units had been initiated and are currently abandoned.

Akufo-Addo justifies private involvement

President Akufo-Addo recently affirmed government's decision to hand over the Saglemi housing project to a private investor.

YEN.com.gh reported that the president said the project was too expensive to continue.

President Akufo-Addo said the government has already spent $198 million on the project, which remains unused.

Support of sale from GREDA

The planned sale of the Saglemi Housing Project did get the support of the Ghana Real Estates Developers Association.

The association said the move by the government would end years of neglect.

The GREDA executive secretary, Samuel Amegayibor, said the move by the government showed commitment to put the 1,500 housing units to good use after many years of seeming neglect.

