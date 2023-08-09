Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya has accepted the public apology from Kantanka Automobile CEO, Safo Kantanka Jnr, responding with a succinct "Apology accepted" on his YouTube channel

Safo Kantanka Jnr's apology was made during his appearance on TV3's Newday show, where he also discussed Kantanka Automobile's reasons for not collaborating with Wanderlust Ghana on their Accra to London road trip

This development signals a positive step towards reconciliation and understanding between the parties

A notable development has emerged in the resurfaced saga involving Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya and Safo Kantanka Jnr, the CEO of Kantanka Automobile.

Safo Kantanka Jnr's public apology to Wode Maya, which was extended during his appearance on TV3's Newday show, has received a significant response from the content creator.

He shed light on the intricacies that led to the company's decision, offering insight into their perspective on potential partnerships.

Wode Maya accepts apology of Safo Kantanka Jnr Photo credit: kwadwosafo_Jnr, wode_maya

Source: Twitter

Beyond a simple expression of remorse, the CEO's public address signified an effort to mend past misunderstandings and the rift between the two parties.

Wode Maya's reaction arrived in the form of a YouTube video, featuring the moment of apology by Safo Kantanka Jnr.

Ghanaians react to Wode Maya's response to Safo Kantnanka Jnr

The video bore a concise caption: "Apology accepted." This succinct acceptance by Wode Maya has resonated with his followers, who have been closely following the unfolding situation.

Below are some of the reactions Wode Maya's apology has drawn on social media

@boakyefelicia2480 said:

Maya please this time don't do it for free,i remember what you and your team went through when you wanted to interview him

@SM-mm3kg commented:

Thank God…apology accepted on behave of all Wode Maya fans in Ghana and around the world…hopefully we get to see Kantanka on Wode Maya channel when he gets back home.

Source: YEN.com.gh