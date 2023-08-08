Outspoken actress Lydia Forson had a few things to say after listening to the CEO of Kantanka explaining why he did not partner with Wanderlust Ghana

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka revealed in an interview that contrary to what the Accra to London team said, he was not contacted by anybody

Many people have shared their views on the he-said-she-said situation, including Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has highlighted the state of local business' interest in sponsorships after listening to the CEO of Kantanka's excuses for not joining the historic trip.

According to the actress, who commented on the interview, getting support from organisations for projects is challenging.

She noted that people only want to be associated with the success part rather than the risk-prone side.

A photo collage of Lydia Forson, Kantanka Jnr and Wanderlust Ghana convoy Image credit: @lydiaforson @kwadwosafo_jnr @Wanderlust Ghana

Lydia Forson commented on TV3's interview with Nana Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, shared on Berla Mundi's Instagram page.

She wrote, "This aside, the truth is getting funding or support for anything in Ghana is almost impossible. You have to prove that you can, and then everyone will jump on the bandwagon and want to associate with its success. This cuts across the board as we're unwilling to take risks."

Peeps react to Lydia Forson's take on the Accra-to-London team-Kantanka saga

Many people on Instagram agreed with Lydia Forson's take. Some even accused Kantanka's CEO that he was lying about Wanderlust Ghana not reaching out to him.

bengroovesgh commented:

@lydiaforson I totally agree. Until you can do it, you won’t get the support.

kensmi_gh commented:

@lydiaforson this matter. I find it very worrying that we just can’t support ppls’ dreams.

mc_ignatius commented:

@lydiaforson thank you. Tell them they always want to attach dem self to when u win.

lemondegh commented:

@lydiaforson yes Is true ... until you have made it on your own no one really cares. There are big companies in this country that can support our music, movies, and creative art industry but they are all mute, and all this sectors is crawling. The Nigerians are big because they push big budgets into dreams

