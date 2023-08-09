Wanderlust Ghana, a team of eleven brave men and one woman, set the pace with their heroic driving skills across different terrains across two continents

Many have congratulated the group for their brave efforts as they push the agenda to service rural areas with digitalised educational tools

Below is a list of the top senior high schools in Ghana attended by some members of the group

In Ghana, receiving quality secondary education can set you up to face challenges, like the team that drove from Ghana to the United Kingdom.

These schools help shape and mould our heroes and heroine as they conquer many untold obstacles to achieve their dream.

These senior high schools have proved their salt as their alumni set out to make a difference in the world

Achimota School

The Grey City on the Hill housed four members, which makes it the most significant number in the Wanderlust Ghana Team. It had Akora Kwadwo Saka (98 Year Group), Akora Kofi Peprah (98 Year Group) and Akora Kwabena Ayirebi (90 Year Group). And remembering Kwadwo Prakah Asante.

"Play the game, shout her name, spread her fame afar. She is the head of all the hosts. She is the school of whom we boast. She is the glory of coast ACHIMOTA!!!!"

Accra Academy

Bleoo Boys were the masterminds behind the epic trip that would put Ghana on the map. Richard Anim and Kwabena Peprah did well with their fantastic idea and adventurous spirit. Not forgetting Franklin Peters, who forced the world to put some respect on a Lexus RX350.

Presbyterian Boys -Legon

Cyprian Ed spectacularly represented Presecans with his enthusiasm and love for driving long journeys.

Aburi Girls

The Yaa Asantewaa of the squad rightfully is a product of one of Ghana's best all-female senior high schools. Shecanic, born Afua Serwaa Adusei, is an auto repair mechanic who took advantage of the opportunity to learn more about cars.

