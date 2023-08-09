Physically challenged Ghanaian pastor Isaac Yeboah plans to drive from Accra to Lagos and back within 24 hours to advocate for better accessibility for persons with special needs in society

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Yeboah emphasized the challenges faced by people with disabilities in Ghana and Africa, adding that he aims to raise awareness on them and promote inclusivity

He seeks sponsorship for his journey and hopes to collaborate with organizations or individuals who share his cause

Isaac Yeboah, a pastor from Ghana who is physically challenged, has unveiled a bold initiative to drive from Accra to Lagos and back within a span of 24 hours.

This audacious journey is driven by his strong advocacy for improved accessibility and inclusivity for individuals with special needs within society.

In a recent talk with YEN.com.gh, Yeboah shed light on the motivation behind his remarkable endeavor.

Isaac Yeboah, a pastor with special needs in Ghana set to drive to Lagos Photo credit: Isaac Yeboah via WhatsApp

Source: UGC

Why Isaac Yeboah plans to drive from Accra to Lagos

Yeboah highlighted the pressing issue of inadequate integration of persons with special needs into both Ghanaian and African societies, emphasizing the multitude of challenges they face.

Through his remarkable journey, he aspires to draw attention to these issues and ignite a much-needed dialogue on the subject.

Speaking passionately about his own experiences, Yeboah noted,

"For example, I am able to drive but because I have special needs and use a wheelchair, it was a big challenge trying to get a driver's license in Ghana. There are a lot of other people like me who are able to drive but do not have the license to do so. People with special needs must be able to have access to lots of facilities because it's a human condition."

Isaac Yeboah candidly shared that he is currently seeking sponsorship to execute this remarkable feat and drive his advocacy forward.

He expressed his openness to collaboration with any organization or individual interested in supporting his cause.

How Isaac Yeboah released a song with Great Ampong

Previously, the talented Ghanaian pastor, Isaac Yeboah, who lives with a disability, released a powerful gospel song with Great Ampong.

The song was tagged the latest best gospel song of the year on his YouTube channel.

How Isaac Yeboah's wife has been carrying him on her back

As YEN.com.gh also reported, Mrs Esther Yeboah, the wife of a talented Ghanaian gospel musician and prophet, Isaac Yeboah, has been carrying the man of God on her back to perform his duties as a minister of God for the past several years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh