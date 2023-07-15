Nana Akufo-Addo's Late Wife, Eleanor, Commemorated With A Memorial Social Center
- Ghana's president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commemorated his late wife, Eleanor Akufo-Addo, with a social centre in Asante Mampong
- Eleanor, a lawyer who passed away 30 years ago, bore Edwina Akufo-Addo with the president
- Nana Addo was present at a ceremony which sought to unveil the memorial centre built for his wife
Ghana's president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, built a memorial social centre for his late wife, Eleanor Akufo-Addo, to commemorate her on her 30th anniversary.
In scenes from the unveiling of the special building, which sought to remember the late wife of Ghana's president, Nana Addo, was mobbed by fans and supporters of his government at Asante Mampong.
Eleanor tragically lost her life on July 13th, 1993, leaving behind a legacy as a former lawyer and a beloved mother.
According to Ghanaweb, Eleanor held a record for being the first Ashanti Regional Manager of DHL.
The memorial residence, which is situated in a peaceful area, is evidence of the president and his family's unwavering love and respect for Eleanor.
This lovely building acts as a multifunctional memorial, providing a variety of amenities for guests to make use of while honouring her memory.
The Eleanor Akufo-Addo Memorial Social Center comprises a centre for games, a restaurant and a hotel.
Watch the video fo Nana Addo at the unveiling of his late wife's memorial center below
Some Ghanaians reacted to Nana Addo's unveiling of his late wife's memorial centre
@joyceopoku7626
Her soul rest in perfect peace
@serwaaboakye7139
Omg her daughter looks and is stylish like her mom
@leonoraaddo-yobo4915
Those saying a hospital would have been better, I don't think they just got up to do this. They sat down with people in the community and told them what they needed.
Akufo-Addo's daughter turns heads with a stunning look
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Valerie Obaze, the daughter of Nana Akufo-Addo, shone when she turned 43 in an orange-red outfit and blonde knotless braids.
The successful businesswoman and mother of three appeared young and energetic in the photograph she posted on her official Instagram profile.
As she turns another year older, many of her friends, family, and supporters have blessed her.
