Ghana's president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commemorated his late wife, Eleanor Akufo-Addo, with a social centre in Asante Mampong

Eleanor, a lawyer who passed away 30 years ago, bore Edwina Akufo-Addo with the president

Nana Addo was present at a ceremony which sought to unveil the memorial centre built for his wife

Ghana's president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, built a memorial social centre for his late wife, Eleanor Akufo-Addo, to commemorate her on her 30th anniversary.

In scenes from the unveiling of the special building, which sought to remember the late wife of Ghana's president, Nana Addo, was mobbed by fans and supporters of his government at Asante Mampong.

Eleanor tragically lost her life on July 13th, 1993, leaving behind a legacy as a former lawyer and a beloved mother.

According to Ghanaweb, Eleanor held a record for being the first Ashanti Regional Manager of DHL.

The memorial residence, which is situated in a peaceful area, is evidence of the president and his family's unwavering love and respect for Eleanor.

This lovely building acts as a multifunctional memorial, providing a variety of amenities for guests to make use of while honouring her memory.

The Eleanor Akufo-Addo Memorial Social Center comprises a centre for games, a restaurant and a hotel.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Nana Addo's unveiling of his late wife's memorial centre

@joyceopoku7626

Her soul rest in perfect peace

@serwaaboakye7139

Omg her daughter looks and is stylish like her mom

@leonoraaddo-yobo4915

Those saying a hospital would have been better, I don't think they just got up to do this. They sat down with people in the community and told them what they needed.

