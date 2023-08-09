Eric Owiredu Osei, a 24-year-old Ghanaian leading the Reliance Charity Foundation, is raising $10,000 to build a proper school for the Nkwatapong D/A Basic School, currently serving over 265 children in a makeshift shed

Osei tells YEN.com.gh that his commitment to improving the educational infrastructure follows the successful completion of a urinal project for another school

Aside from demonstrating his dedication to community development, his efforts emphasize the role of grassroots initiatives in creating positive change

Eric Owiredu Osei, a 24-year-old Ghanaian at the helm of the Reliance Charity Foundation, has embarked on a fundraising initiative with the goal of constructing a new school building for the Nkwatapong D/A Basic School in the Bosomo Freho District of the Ashanti Region.

The current facility, which currently serves more than 265 children aged 1 to 16, falls short as it is essentially a rudimentary shed.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Osei highlighted the Foundation's commitment to improving educational infrastructure for underserved communities.

He stated,

"Before this project, we promised the pupils of Apaedam D/A Basic School, in the Asene Manso Akroso District in the Eastern Region, a urinal and that is exactly what we have done through the unwavering support of RCF donors and partners. But now, we want to put up a school building for the Nkwatapong D/A Basic School."

The ambitious endeavor is estimated to cost $10,000, demonstrating the Foundation's determination to create a conducive learning environment for young minds.

Osei and his team are counting on the support of the general public to raise the money.

