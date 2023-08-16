Former president John Mahama has reacted with sadness to the story of a UK company's subsidiary that folded up

The company that offers services in the health sector reportedly refused to pay bribes to government official

Mahama said if he was the president of Ghana, he would have met with the affected investors to understand their situation

Former president John Mahama has expressed sadness at the story of a UK company subsidiary in Ghana that folded up because it refused to bribe government officials to get ahead.

Mahama said he would have met with the investor to understand the situation if he was president.

John Mahama said he would have been more responsive if he was president. Source. Facebook/@JohnDramaniMahama

In a post on social media, he said it was important for presidents to prioritise the experiences of investors.

“I reckon in a circumstance like this, I would, as President, have wished to personally meet with this investor to find out more about their unfortunate experience and discuss immediate measures to keep their investment here in Ghana.”

The story that the former president references was posted on LinkedIn by one Kwame Amporful two weeks ago.

He noted that the product the company in question wanted to deploy was already in operation in Nigeria and Kenya’s public health sector without the need for bribes.

“My client, the subsidiary of a UK based group, was winding up for one reason; they were unwilling to pay bribes to Ministries officials though it had the best product for what it does on the market, so there was no way it’d be awarded a contract after exhausting all options,” Amporful recounted.

