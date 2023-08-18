The popular soundtrack of Game Of Thrones has been used to welcome ECOWAS Defence Chiefs who are in Accra to plan a possible invasion of Niger

The video of the band blasting the soundtrack of the popular American series has sparked reactions online

The ECOWAS Defence Chiefs are taking part in a two-day summit on August 17 and 18, following a similar one held in Abuja, Nigeria

A video that captured the Ghana Military Band playing the soundtrack of Game Of Thrones to welcome ECOWAS Defence Chiefs has sparked reactions online.

The ECOWAS Defence Chiefs converged at the headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces at Burma Camp in Accra to, among other things, strategise a possible invasion of Niger to restore constitutional order.

The two-day summit on August 17 and 18, follows a similar one held in Abuja, Nigeria.

The summit in Accra also follows a directive of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Military Band welcomes ECOWAS army capos with GoT soundtrack

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter captured ECOWAS Defence Chiefs arriving at the Command Officers' Mess at Burma Camp, Accra, with the GoT soundtrack playing at full blast.

Although the Military Band played other songs, the Game Of Thrones soundtrack featured prominently.

One of the main themes of the popular drama is war, so the use of the soundtrack to welcome the Defence Chiefs as they disembark from their vehicles has stirred a debate online.

Reactions flood the trending video

Reactions to the video have been mixed. While some joked about it, others raised serious questions about the choice of the soundtrack.

@Ama_saucy asked what informed the song selection.

"Lol why the house of dragons theme song"

@engrthomas said he was impressed by the band:

"Not to lie, I’m impressed… with the theme song only"

@koaz1790292 felt the West has a hand in all this:

"The west is going to make Bazum a martyr for their own greed."

@proneto_bargain felt the use of the GoT soundtrack is a scare tactic:

Was this suppose to scare anyone!!?? Niiger will sign a contract with the Wagner Group and Russia will eat these guys alive if they even try."

@garyalsmith reported it like the journalist he is:

Wait for it...

You may have heard how the recent Niger coup is threatening West Africa's stability. Today, the region's top military heads met here in Ghana to decide how to deal with it.

They were welcomed with the soundtrack from #GameOfThrones.

Deposed President Mohamed Bazoum's Chief of Staff, Djibo Daouda, escapes to Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Djibo Daouda, the Chief of Staff of Niger’s ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum, has escaped to Ghana.

Djibo Daouda said Mohamed Bazoum is in high spirits despite being detained by the country's junta.

He urged international onlookers to disregard broadcasts from the military regime in Niger that sought to suggest the junta has legitimacy.

Ghanaians and other African immigrants in Niger living in fear

Also, it has emerged that the military junta in Niger have circulated a video warning Ghanaians and other African migrants in the country over a possible ECOWAS-led military intervention.

The president of the Ghanaian community in Niger, Seidu Abudu, said the message in the video is that immigrants will be attacked if ECOWAS deploys troops.

According to him, it is clear that the citizens in Niger support the military junta that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

