ECOWAS army chiefs, who met in Ghana for a summit to discussed how to invade Niger, say they do not need the approval of the UN Security Council to strike

Head of ECOWAS' Commission on Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said member states will use their own resources

Security expert Col Festus Aboagye (rtd) has told YEN.com.gh that invasion is a bad idea because it could backfire

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

ECOWAS Committee of Chief of Defence Staff plotting to overpower the junta in Niger and restore the country to constitutional order have said member states will use their own resources.

The defence chiefs met in Accra on August 17 and 18 for a summit that discussed, among other things, modalities to deploy a standby military force into the West African country.

On August 18, the head of ECOWAS' peace and security commission Abdel-Fatau Musah told the media that ECOWAS has the mandate to break into Niger without the approval of the UN Security Council.

An image of Nigerien soldiers in a vehicle (L) and ECOWAS defence chiefs pose for a photo in Accra. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@USAfrika.gov

Source: UGC

He explained that Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which allows the permanent members of the UN Security Council to determine the existence of any threat to peace, breach of the peace or act of aggression, will not be triggered.

"Chapter VII is often done in order to secure resources, access contributions from the UN coffers. The Heads of State are saying we are going to Niger with our resources. Anybody who wants to help us, fair enough,” Abdel-Fatau Musah.

Meanwhile, Russian agency TASS, has reported that the junta in Niger has deployed troops to the border with Benin and Nigeria amid the threat of an invasion by ECOWAS.

The military seized power in Niger on Monday, July 26, and detained civilian President Mohamed Bazoum, his family and members of his Cabinet.

The cause of the invasion are myriad but alleged rising insecurity and a lack of economic growth are among the main causes of the coup.

A military intervention would be expensive and could backfire

Author and Conflict and Security Analyst, Colonel Festus B. Aboagye (Rtd), has told YEN.com.gh that the military invasion that ECOWAS is planning could be expensive and may even backfire.

The consultant on UN-AU Joint Planning for AU Peace Support Operations explained earlier that if ECOWAS decides to invade Niger, each of the 11 member states would need substantial ammunition, equipment and financial resources to oust the junta without a major setback.

"For instance, the member states would need to pay for the feeding and logistics of the troops they will deploy for at least 90 days before being reimbursed by ECOWAS. That is a lot of financial commitment, especially around this time of economic hardship," the told YEN.com.gh.

Col Aboagye (rtd) also said he is against an invasion because it could worsen the threat of terrorism within the sub-region, while diplomacy could yield results without bloodshed.

"If ECOWAS hasn't done enough to fight terrorists threatening the region, they must not fight Niger because that could escalate the situation. Ghana must not be part of this potentially catastrophic decision," he told YEN.com.gh.

Ghana military band welcomes ECOWAS defence chiefs with popular Game Of Thrones soundtrack

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the popular soundtrack of Game Of Thrones was used to welcome ECOWAS Defence Chiefs who are in Accra to plan a possible invasion of Niger.

The video of the band blasting the soundtrack of the popular American series has sparked reactions online.

Bazoum's chief of staff escapes to Ghana

In other news, the Chief of Staff of Niger’s ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum, has escaped to Ghana.

Djibo Daouda said Mohamed Bazoum is in high spirits despite being detained by the country's junta.

He urged international onlookers to disregard broadcasts from the military regime in Niger.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh