A lady claiming to be a foreign national has used harsh words on the government for making it mandatory for her to obtain a non-citizen Ghana card

In a video that has been trending on Twitter, the lady also alleged that NIA officials are extorting money from foreigners like her

In her view, it makes no sense to obtain a Ghana card when she has spent money to secure a resident permit

A foreign lady living in Ghana has criticised the government for making it mandatory for foreigners like herself to obtain a non-citizen Ghana card despite having a residence permit.

In a video that has been trending on social media, the lady described the Ghana card with harsh words and claimed personnel at the National Identification Authority (NIA) extorted huge sums of money from her.

"Guys, I am just coming from an NIA office and I lack words to describe how the government is extorting money from us. Not [only me] Ghanaians as well. Why are we compelled to get Ghana cards when we have residence permits?" she quizzed.

In her view, it makes no sense for Ghanaians with valid voter ID cards and passports to be compelled to get a Ghana card too.

"Why can't they [the government] use those things?" she asked further.

She said foreigners like her spend a lot of money on obtaining residence permits and so she does not understand why they are compelled to obtain Ghana cards as well.

"We should come and pay huge sums of money to get a stupid Ghana card...and we spent ours...Ghanaians koraa spent days there to get a GhanaCard. So what sense does it even make?" she asked in English with a heavy Ghanaian accent.

In the video, the lady also disclosed that the government was charging foreign nationals $120 for a new non-citizen Ghana card and $60 for renewal.

The National Identification Card (or Ghana card) is a valid verification document issued by the National Identification Authority.

The cards are issued to both Ghanaian citizens and permanently resident non-Ghanaians in Ghana.

