Nana Tea is a renowned Ghanaian social media personality and a philantropist who is often melting hearts of many

He took a groundnut seller to the hospital to assess her knee after he found her limping on the streets

Netizens have applauded the Facebooker, Nana Tea for his benevolence and his monetary gift to the woman

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A Ghanaian philantropist, Nana Tea, took a groundnut seller for a medical checkup because he noticed she had a limp.

Nana Tea saw the woman while she was selling groundnuts in traffic, and it was raining. He decided to pay for all the groudnut she was carrying at the time.

He gave the mother of six, a monetary gift of GH¢160 and a treat from KFC.

Nana Tea took the groundnut seller to the hospital to get her knees examined Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

But after giving her the money so she can go home and rest, Nana Tea noticed something else and was touched to help her address that issue. He noticed the problem with the woman's walking and stepped in again to help.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a video shared by @sikaofficial1, the woman was asked to take an MRI test on her knee. As of the time they shared the video, they were waiting for the results to see a doctor and know the next level of action.

Woman's daily sales

The mother of six, revealed that she makes GH¢60 daily from her sales. She narrated that she fell and broke her knee but has no choice than to sell on the streets.

"I have to sell in the rain because if I don't, our children won't eat," she said in response to why she didn't wait for the rains to end.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Social media users who have seen the video have been commenting. Most of the have been applauded Nana Tea for the good work. Read some of the comments below:

@Ghana_Ronaldo said:

No matter the hardship in this country , Ghanaians are always kind and sympathetic ❤❤

@momo_tunkara wrote:

Nana Tea is doing the most, man has been doing this since. May Allah continue showering his blessings on this Young Man.

@nii_kela said:

whoever this guy is, may God bless and restore him.

@Harmony_973 wrote:

Reasons some people still keep going higher and higher in life ; they do good at all times without thinking twice ; God bless everyone that made this possible

@PARROT300 said:

So sad you can’t find good people among politicians because they would send their children to England or the USA for education

@iamponnet

No matter how kind I am,there’s still more I can do. This video literally got my eyes teary and inspired me to do more. God continue to bless us so we will be a blessing to others too, Amen

Nänä Teä helps needy BECE girl

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a single mother received GH¢2,000 from benefactors thanks to Ghanaian social media influencer and philanthropist Nänä Teä.

He made this known on social media and confidently said ''one Brown also sent me GH¢200 for a needy person. So, I added it to the GH¢1500''.

He shared heartwarming pictures and screenshots on his social media account.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh