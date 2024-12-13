Benjamin Nygren showcased his boxing flair during FC Nordsjaelland's visit to a boxing gym in Bukom

Nygren, who is part of Nordsjaelland's team in Ghana for a cultural exchange, was filled with joy as he went through boxing drills

The exchange program aims to deepen Ghana-Denmark relations while inspiring young football talents to reach their full potential

FC Nordsjaelland forward Benjamin Nygren showcased an unexpected side of his athleticism, channelling his inner Azumah Nelson during a visit to a boxing gym in Accra, Ghana.

The Swedish winger enthusiastically embraced the sport, which holds a special place in the hearts of many Ghanaians, particularly in historic boxing hubs like Bukom and James Town.

Benjamin Nygren tried his hands on boxing during FC Nordsjaelland's visit to Bronx Boxing Club gym in James Town. Photos by Andrew Aitchison and Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Nygren, Nordsjaelland visit boxing gyms in Ghana

Nygren and his teammates embarked on a unique cultural immersion experience, visiting some of Accra’s most iconic boxing gyms as part of their partnership with the Right to Dream Academy.

One of their stops was the renowned Attoh Quarshie Gym, which, as noted by Boxing Ghana, has nurtured legends like Joseph "King Kong" Agbeko.

The tour also included the Bronx Boxing Club Gym, a cradle for world-class talent, including former IBF champion Richard Commey, Duke Micah, Emmanuel Tagoe, and Fredrick Lawson—all of whom developed their skills within its walls.

Nygren tries boxing in Accra

During the visit, Nygren stepped into the ring to try his hand at boxing.

The 23-year-old demonstrated impressive energy, landing crisp jabs and showing sharp footwork.

Though the session seemed physically demanding, he embraced the challenge with determination, offering glimpses of his competitive spirit.

Nordsjaelland's exchange program in Ghana

This initiative highlights Nordsjaelland’s dedication to holistic player development, extending beyond the football pitch.

By engaging in cultural activities like these, the club fosters a deeper appreciation for diversity and community connections.

Through such endeavours, they continue to bridge sports and culture, enriching both their players and the communities they engage with.

