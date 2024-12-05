Bawumia Woos Ghanaians At Final Rally: "I Am The Future Of Ghana"

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said he is the best leader to steer Ghana towards a prosperous future.

According to him, his vision for the future of this country holds more promise than that of former President John Dramani Mahama.

Bawumia says he is the future of Ghana

Source: Getty Images

Addressing supporters at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) final rally at the University of Ghana Stadium at Legon, he stated that the 2024 election was a clear choice between the future and the past.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, represented past and outmoded ideas while he was the future of Ghana.

He urged supporters and Ghanaians to vote for him and the NPP in the upcoming December 7 elections for forward-thinking leadership and to continue the party’s transformative policies.

“A mindset of possibilities underpins us in the NPP and the work that we have done,” he said.

He said with him and the NPP in control, the country would be transformed into an advanced one.

Source: YEN.com.gh