Ghanaian journalist, Serwaa Amihere hosted Nana Appiah Mensah on a Twitter Space to address issues on customers locked cash

During the Twitter Space, one participant called Nana Appiah Mensah out and described him as a swindler among others

Nana Appiah Mensah responded to questions and concerns raised by the participants on the Twitter Space

A Twitter user identified as Oprah called the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah names for causing the money of some depositors to be locked-up.

Before the lady described NAM1 with all the adjectives she could come up with, other people on the Twitter Space asked questions and said the CEO was a thief.

Most people were not satisfied with the responses NAM1 gave to their questions, and they made it known.

During the Twitter space, NAM1 answered questions asked by participants Photo credit: @nam_the_patriot & @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

When it was Oprah's turn to speak, she said it was wrong to call NAM1 a thief, a scammer or a fraudster.

In a calm voice, Oprah said NAM1 had done a great job helping Ghanaians make money and also create employment in the country.

"It is sad that someone will call such a man a thief when he is not a thief. How can you describe such a man as a common thief? He's a con artist, he's a swindler, he's a marauder, he's a crook. So please don't come up here and call him a thief it's not good. So let's use the right words."

When asked to exercise some decorum, by the host, the lady said she was only describing NAM1 and not insulting him.

The Twitter Space was organised by Ghanaian broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere and another user called Austine to get NAM 1 to answer pertinent questions on the locked-up cash.

Meanwhile, NAM1 claimed that he is the biggest loser in the Menzgold saga since he has lost everything and does not even have a car.

Menzgold customers to pay GH¢650 for verification before payment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the embattled CEO issued an update where he asked the over 46,000 customers owed by the company to purchase a GH¢650 Menzgold Digital Verification Access Card in order to verify their transactions.

The statement indicated that the verification card would allow customers with legitimate claims to check their transaction status.

Validation fee to be refunded

However, NAM1 has disclosed that the aggrieved customers who paid GH¢650 to validate their claims of locked-up funds will be refunded.

He said that he did not expect the refund process to be difficult.

“We will get information from the agents selling it. There will be contact details so it won’t be difficult giving them a refund," he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh