A Ghanaian TikTok user, @squishysmum1, has responded to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' trending video on polygamy with thought-provoking arguments

The user questioned the assertion that polygamy is natural by suggesting that if animals' behavior justifies it, then women should also have the same freedom

She extended her argument to include the acceptance of incest, fueling the ongoing debate over the interpretation of religious teachings in modern contexts

A TikTok user with the handle @squishysmum1, who hails from Ghana, has engaged in a thought-provoking discourse in response to a trending video by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills.

In the video, Bishop Dag suggested that polygamy is a natural occurrence due to its prevalence in the animal kingdom.

However, the Ghanaian woman countered this perspective, asserting that if polygamy is deemed natural based on animal behavior, then women should also have the freedom to practice it.

Drawing a parallel, she questioned whether incest should be considered acceptable since it's observed among animals.

The woman shared that she skillfully used these arguments to counter the pastor's viewpoint when her husband brought up the topic, causing him to fall silent.

Ghanaians react to the video of a lady disagreeing with Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

This engagement fuelled the ongoing dialogue surrounding the interpretation and application of religious teachings in contemporary contexts.

Check out some of the comments that trailed the video below.

Ephya Psyandira said:

masere awu immediately you started p3 I knew he will loose .He shd go and arrange his pink sheets and come back

Sweet_Ko.Joe indicated:

what's good for the goose is equally good for the gander, right? dasɔɔɔr

Oti Agyei mentioned:

aponkye baa doesn't even cook nor wash for aponkye b33ma

Watch the video below:

