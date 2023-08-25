A man in Adabraka was robbed of a substantial amount of cash by two men in broad daylight

The robbery took place in Adabraka Official Town in Accra, in between Nobles Spot and Aponkye Spot in the area

The robbers were on a motorbike and secretly followed the victim before attacking with a pistol

A man was robbed in broad daylight by two men in Adabraka Official Town in Accra.

The minutes-long robbery took place at the Brewery Loop on the Official street between Nobles Spot and the popular Aponkye Spot in the area.

Eyewitnesses did not notify police immediately after the incident. Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

According to Daily Graphic reports, the robbers were armed with a black pistol for the afternoon attack on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Eyewitnesses also reportedly didn’t call the police to lodge a complaint after the robbery incident.

The two robbers made off with a significant amount of cash wrapped in a black bag while on a black motorcycle

Indications were that, the robbers had secretly followed the victim from where he collected the money and launched the attack when he got to the Brewery Loop on the Official Town street.

Man jailed for violent robbery

A 19-year-old man was jailed 17 years after stabbing a woman and robbing her of GH¢976.

The convict pleaded for mercy when he was given a 17-year jail term for the attack, which took place at Sakumono.

The convict said he did not know what came over him when he attacked the woman and robbed her.

Kwame Danso township protests robbery incidents

YEN.com.gh also reported that residents of Kwame Danso in the Sene West District protested because of incessant robbery incidents.

The protest came after a robbery incident left one dead and four wounded at a phone shop.

The DCE of the area has pledged to appeal for security reinforcements from the regional minister.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief was arrested a few days after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including an Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPods helped police to track the gadget on the complainant's phone leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed for five and two years on two different counts, but the sentences will run concurrently.

