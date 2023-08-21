NAM1 To Address The Nation On Validation Concerns: Menzgold CEO Promises To Answer Questions From The Public
CEO of defunct gold dealership Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), has served notice that he will be addressing public concerns about his ongoing validation processes today, Monday, August 21, 2023.
In a tweet on his official page on Monday, the controversial businessman indicated that the question and answer session will start at 1:00 pm (13 hours GMT) on the official page, @nam_the_patriot.
TV personality Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) has shared the tweet with the caption:
"Share your questions for Nana Appiah Mensah under this post..."
