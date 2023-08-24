A video of Pep Guardiola's encounter with a Ghanaian man who works as a traffic warden in the UK has gone viral

The traffic warden charged the Guadiola for parking violation and gave him a ticket

Netizens who saw the video have expressed their opinions over the encounter

A Ghanaian man who works as a traffic warden in the UK could not hide his excitement as he came to face to face with Manchester City in coach Pep Guardiola.

The encounter between the duo was not one of a fan meeting a superstar but rather that of law enforcer and an offender.

Man issues parking ticket to Pep Guardiola Photo credit: @nikkirubylina/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Apparently, the famed tatician fell victim to a parking violation hence neccesitating that the Ghanaian man on duty steps in to ensure that the right thing is done.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of @nikkirubylina showed the moment where the Ghanaian man who was in his uniform was seen inteacting with Guardiola apparently trying to explain what his offence was.

As the conversation went on, the treble winning coach in a rather funny manner told the traffic warden that he was also going to charge him for the picture he took with him.

After Pep sat in his car and drove, the young Ghanaian man who was smiling from ear to ear revealed that manager was angry because he gave him a parking ticket.

At the time of writing the report, the 1-minute 24 second video had gathered over 11,000 views and 200 likes.

Watch the video

Netizens react to the video

Ghanaians who reacted to the video laughed at the funny reaction of both the Ghanaian man and Pep Guardiola

@MmoaNkoaaa revealed:

It seems he was going to ask for pictures too

@efo_phil commented:

Big win for Ghana

@kwadwokwadw0 reacted

Baldie thought he could get away with it, there’s no referee here man.

Assembly Man reacted:

Baba vex waa

75-year-old ghanaian waste collector in UK admits job is good

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Duah Ahinful, a 75-year-old man in the UK opened up about his work as a waste cleaner in the European country.

He has been working in the UK for over a decade after relocating to the country 13 years ago. .

He revealed he chose employment in the UK over Ghana because of the working conditions and health benefits.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh