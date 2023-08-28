An angry mob besieged a Tamale District Court when an alleged drug dealer had been arraigned

Ghana Police Service have said 13 persons were arrested following the incident which involved gunfire

The police released a statement saying more details about the incident will be communicated to the public

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

There was gunfire at a Tamale District Court as police reportedly engaged with an angry mob early on Monday, August 28, 2023.

A video from the court premises captured chaotic scenes and gunfire as police tried to get the situation under control.

Amateur footage showed police firing shots during the chaos. Source: Twitter/@Bridget_Otoo

Source: Twitter

The court was hearing a case against a man accused of being a drug dealer.

The Ghana Police Service has said 13 persons have been arrested following the incident.

In a post on social media, the police said more details would be communicated "soon".

Metro TV reported that angry residents in the area are unhappy with the police's handling the case.

16-year-old boy dies from stray bullet

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 16-year-old boy, Abdul Garfar Kasim, died after he was hit by a stray bullet at Aboabo number 2 back in December 2022.

Garfar was pronounced dead on arrival at the Manhyia Government Hospital.

Another person sustained gunshot wounds in the same incident.

Nursing mother killed by stray bullet

YEN.com.gh also reported that a nursing mother, Felicia Danquah, lost her life after a stray bullet from warning shots fired by a military officer hit her stomach.

Her baby was also hit by the stray bullet but survived.

Felicia was among a group of people mourning one of their colleagues who died in an illegal mining pit.

75-year-old man killed by a stray bullet

YEN.com.gh also reported on the chaos that erupted in Kasoa-Nyanyano after members of a rival royal gate kicked against the installation of a chief there.

The disagreement turned bloody, leading to the death of the 75-year-old in February 2021.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh