Adu Boakye, a 39-year-old Ghanaian immigrant to Canada seeking better opportunities, tragically lost his life in a random shooting incident in North York, Toronto. Boakye, a father of four, became a victim of the shooting that occurred in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area.

Canadian authorities responded to reports of gunfire and found Boakye suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

The Toronto Police of the Canadian police in North York identified Boakye as the victim in a statement on February 20.

Adu Boakye was shot at North York, Canada by an unknown person

Detective Phillip Campbell revealed that Boakye and another unnamed 16-year-old boy were shot indiscriminately while waiting for a bus in the area. Campbell emphasised that investigations indicated no prior connection between Boakye and the perpetrator(s).

Authorities labelled the incident as a gang-related attack and urged the public to provide any information that may lead to the apprehension of the perpetrator(s).

Detective Campbell highlighted that Boakye was innocently going about his business when he was shot, emphasizing the senselessness of the violence.

