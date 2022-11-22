A nursing mother Felicia Danquah has lost her life after a stray bullet from warning shots fired by a military officer hit her stomach

Her baby was also hit by the stray bullet the baby is responding to treatment

It is not clear why the unidentified soldier fired the warning shots but Felicia was among a group of people mourning one of their colleagues who died in an illegal mining pit

Residents of Manso Datano in the Ashanti Region are in distress after a stray bullet from warning shots fired by a military officer hit a young mother and her baby.

According to a report by Joy News, 30-year-old Felicia Danquah was hit in the stomach and died on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

At the time the bullet hit her, she was carrying her baby on her back and so the stray bullet also hit the baby’s hand.

The circumstances leading to the firing of the warning shots are unclear.

Felicia was among a group of mourners observing the burial of one of their colleagues who died after falling into an illegal mining pit months earlier.

Four soldiers allegedly attacked the mourners over unclear reasons during the funeral and the unidentified military officer who fired the warning shots even physically assaulted an onlooker.

Police chiefs have stormed the area to calm brewing tensions over the incident and visit the family of the deceased.

