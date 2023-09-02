The leader of Gabon's military junta General Brice Oligui Nguema has announced that huge amounts of money have been found in the home of former state officials

LSI Africa has reported that the new leader announced that some $12 million in cash found as part of anti-corruption raids have been seized

General Oligui has also warned contractors allied to the Ali Bongo regime to stop overbilling contracts with the government

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The transitional president in Gabon has announced that at least 7.2 billion CFA francs or approximately $12 million has been retrieved in anti-corruption raids in the homes of former state officials.

According to LSI Africa, a pan-African media organisation broadcasting in French, General Brice Oligui Nguema has said the money was stashed in the residences of dignitaries affiliated with the Ali Bongo administration.

L-R: Ali Bongo and General Brice Oligui Nguema. Insert: Huge cash in a suitcase found at the home of Ali Bong's ally. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

"General Brice Oligui Nguema affirms that the @ctrigabon has seized 7 billion 200 million FCFA (just over 11 million euros) in the residences of dignitaries of the deposed regime," LSI Africa tweeted on September 1, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Business leaders warned over corruption

Gabon's new military leader has also threatened contractors and business leaders involved in the endemic corruption in the country and asked them to show commitment to developing the nation.

Civil society in Gabon has frequently accused contractors close to the government of practising massive "overbilling" in their contracts in return for kickbacks paid to top state officials.

"Companies have overcharged and the services will revisit these investigations so that this overcharging reverts to the State", Gen Oligui announced to business leaders invited to the Presidency on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, state TV has been showing images of one of the sons of the deposed president, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, and other former young senior members of the presidential cabinet arrested on Thursday.

The images show them in front of trunks, suitcases and bags filled with billions of CFA francs seized from their homes.

Ali Bongo's daughter congratulates junta-imposed president

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the daughter of Gabon's ousted president has written a congratulatory message to the leader of the coup.

Malika Bongo Pereira took to Facebook to congratulate General Brice Oligui Nguema in a surprise turn of events.

President Ali Bongo was ousted on August 30, 2023, in a military coup led by General Brice Oligui Nguema.

He has called on his international friends to "make noise" after his overthrow.

African youth security network downplays possible coup in Ghana

Also, a youth network focusing on security in Africa has said fears Ghana could be hit with a coup in the wake of the recent waves of coups on the continent are unfounded.

The African Youth Security Network said a coup is unlikely in Ghana because the country's democracy is still strong and has not been violated.

Founder Leoni Mills told YEN.com.gh that the military in Ghana would not have a just cause to overthrow the constitutional government despite the economic hardship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh