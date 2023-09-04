Two senior police officers whose voices are believed to be on the secret recording detailing a plan to remove the IGP have made similar allegations against the IGP

First, it was COP Alex Mensah who said the IGP masterminded the secret recording, and now Supreintendent George Asare has made a similar allegation

Superintendent Asare said he has credible but sensitive information that he can give to the committee during in-camera proceedings

Another police officer whose voice is believed to be on an audio recording part of which contains a plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has given his testimony at a parliamentary ad hoc committee hearing the matter.

Superintendent George Asare said he has airtight evidence that suggests that the IGP is involved in the recording.

"I also have the same intel that the IGP agreed with Bugri Naabu after Bugri Naabu had gone to inform the IGP that somebody wants your post..." Supt George Asare said.

COP Mensah claims IGP has full recording

Earlier, COP Alex Mensah told the committee that the IGP has the full and genuine recording about the alleged plot to remove him from office.

COP Mensah, whose voice is on the tape, said the recording leaked to the public has been doctored.

He told the parliamentary committee probing the tape and its contents that he has airtight evidence that the IGP masterminded the recording and leaked himself.

Superintendent Asare offers to give evidence in-camera

Superintendent Asare told the bipartisan committee that he is willing to give more information on his intel that the IGP is behind the secret during an in-camera interrogation,

He explained that the information he has is not good for the public because of its sensitive nature.

“I would be happy if I say more when I am in an in-camera interrogation. Because it is not a healthy development at all,” he said.

Police officer says Bugri Naabu recommended mallams for spiritual attack on IGP

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that former NPP Northern Regional Chairman Bugri Naabu has been accused of suggesting spiritual attacks on the IGP.

Bugri Naabu allegedly recommended three mallams to a police officer for the purported spiritual attack.

The revelations were made before the committee probing an alleged plot to oust IGP George Akuffo Dampare.

Retired security chief Derrick Oduro dismisses call to invite Dampare to committee

Meanwhile, there has been pushback to suggestions that the IGP George Akuffo Dampare should be invited to appear before a committee probing the leaked tape.

The leaked tape contains a call by a top police chief COP Alex Mensah to oust the IGP because he won't allow rigging in 2024.

But Major Derrick Oduro (rtd), a former deputy defence minister, said the call to invite the IGP is needless.

Source: YEN.com.gh