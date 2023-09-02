There has been pushback to suggestions that the IGP George Akuffo Dampare should be invited to appear before a committee probing the leaked tape

The leaked tape contains a call by a top police chief COP Alex Mensah to oust the IGP because he won't allow rigging in 2024

But Major Derrick Oduro (rtd), a former deputy defence minister, said there call to invite the IGP is needless

A security analyst Major Derrick Oduro (rtd) has dismissed suggestions that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) should be invited to the parliamentary committee probing a secret audio about a plan to oust him.

Maj Oduro (rtd) said there is no need to invite Dr George Akuffo Dampare to the committee because his appearance will not enhance the terms of reference of the committee.

Major Derrick Oduro (rtd) and Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Source: Facebook

Maj Oduro, a former deputy defence minister, made the comments when he spoke to Citi News.

"There is no need for the IGP to be invited because it is an accusation against him," he said.

He said to his mind, the terms of reference of the ad-hoc committee do not suggest that the IGP's invitation would amount to anything.

“The Committee should consider the matter as it has been reported in the leaked tape and that should end it," he advised.

He also felt that the sittings should have been held in-camera because the details emerging from the probe and sensitive to national security.

“This should have been done in-camera because some security issues would have come up and protected if it was in-camera. It is not the best that a sitting IGP is being chastised this publicly, it is not the best," he said.

COP Mensah claims IGP Dampare masterminded secret audio

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in the previous story that IGP George Akuffo Dampare has been accused of having the full and genuine recording about a plot to remove him from office.

COP Alex Mensah, whose voice is on the tape, says the recording leaked to the public has been doctored and described the IGP as the worst in Ghana's history.

He told the parliamentary committee probing the tape and its contents that he has airtight evidence that the IGP masterminded the recording and leaked himself.

James Agalga, the Vice Chairman of the committee, has also said the allegations against the IGP were serious and stressed the need to invite the IGP to the committee.

Agalga said the focus of the committee was establishing the authenticity of the leaked tape.

