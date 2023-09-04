Former NPP Northern Regional Chairman Bugri Naabu has been accused of suggesting spiritual attacks on the IGP

Bugri Naabu allegedly recommended to three mallams to police officer for the purported spiritual attack

The revelations were made before the committee probing an alleged plot to oust IGP George Akuffo Dampare

A police officer appearing before the committee probing an alleged plot against the IGP said the former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, recommended using mallams to oust IGP George Akuffo Dampare.

Superintendent George Asare claimed Bugri Naabu had made such offers in the past and recommended three mallams in this instance.

IGP Dampare (L) and Bugri Naabu (R).

Source: Youtube

According to Asare, Burgi Naabu suggested they fight the IGP physically and spiritually.

“All that he was trying to say was that this thing, we have to fight it, both physically and spiritually. And then he gave examples of people that he helped them fight for the positions spiritually.”

“Chief Bugri Naabu insisted that he has to also see some Mallams. He recommended about three, some in the North, and some from his village. It was Chief Bugri Naabu himself came forth with that suggestion,” Asare testified.

He, however, maintained that the tape had been doctored, with his objections to the use of Mallams edited out.

Damapre accused of orchestrating saga

COP George Alex Mensah, in his appearance before the committee, accused Dampare of orchestrating the leaked tape saga.

Mensah said Dampare was behind the recording and had the original recording that was leaked.

He maintained that the recording was heavily tampered with during his second appearance before the committee.

Details of first leaked audio

YEN.com.gh reported in a that in the first audio leak, a senior police officer is heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare.

The recording spanning 50 minutes and a transcription was made public by some media sites.

The leak also claimed that Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, who is bidding to become the NPP flagbearer, dislikes the IGP.

Details of second leaked audio

YEN.com.gh also reported separately that a second leak about the alleged plot by some Ghana Police Service officials to oust the IGP featured visuals from a video.

A screenshot from the purportedly leaked video was also made public.

Superintendent Asare is said to have been favour of the removal of the IGP.

