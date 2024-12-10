Two people have been killed in a violent altercation that reportedly occurred during the looting of a warehouse in Akomadan

Some local youths, believed to be NDC sympathisers, allegedly stormed the warehouse to loot it after the NPP lost its power

However, the NPP youth were reportedly warned and arrived to intervene in the looting, resulting in deaths and several injuries

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Two people have died during a suspected looting incident at Akomadan in the Offinso North constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred on Monday morning, December 9, 2024.

Preliminary reports say alleged NDC sympathisers were looting a warehouse when they clashed with NPP sympathisers, leading to injuries and deaths.

Source: Getty Images

According to preliminary reports, some of the town’s youth - believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Party (NDC) - had allegedly invaded a warehouse at the cocoa station at Akomadan to loot bags of fertilisers.

The fertilisers had been purchased by the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, to distribute to farmers, particularly those backing the ruling party.

However, following the NPP’s loss in the 2024 general elections, the NDC youth allegedly stormed the warehouse, claiming they were now in charge and would take the items for themselves.

NPP youth in the area, infuriated by the action, reportedly moved in to stop the looting.

The altercation led to one person reportedly being beaten to death. The deceased’s younger brother, in retaliation, allegedly stabbed two others on the scene.

One was stabbed in the head, and the other received a stab wound in the abdomen.

The stab victims were reportedly rushed to the A.M.E Zion Hospital at Akomadan Afrancho for medical attention, where one reportedly died.

The police arrived on the scene to arrest the youth accused of the stabbing, but the youth protested and shielded him from being taken away.

Police reportedly called for reinforcements from Offinso and managed to arrest the youth after firing warning shots and teargas at the crowd.

A stray bullet allegedly hit a third person, and the infuriated youth was said to have 'gone after' the police official said to be responsible for firing the shot.

The officer took refuge in a house which was eventually surrounded by the angry youth, leading to further tension in the area.

Other acts of vandalism occur across Ghana

The incident in Akomadan was just one in a series of acts of looting and vandalism that characterised the aftermath of the 2024 elections.

For instance, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Accra was ransacked.

In Tarkwa Nsuaem, the town Assembly Member also laid siege to a community mining site, demanding that workers vacate the premises immediately.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's office ransacked

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's office was left in a state of disarray after she lost the Ablekuma West seat.

Videos showed the office of the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation apparently ransacked after she lost her place.

Many have claimed Owusu-Ekuful planned the supposed incident herself, citing that the same thing had happened to her in 2008.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh