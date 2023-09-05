Customers of defunct Menzgold have been assured of justice as the Attorney-General makes fresh moves to defeat CEO Nana Appiah Mensah in court

The Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame has said painstaking investigations have yielded positive results and criminal prosecution would soon begin

Not long ago, the Attorney-General filed fresh charges against Mensah as well as two of his defunct firms – Menzgold and Brew Marketing Consult

Attorney-General Godfred Dame has promised customers of the now-defunct Menzgold that they will get justice as the state re-strategises to face Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 in court.

Speaking recently at the 40th Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime at the University of Cambridge in the UK, he said NAM1's scam brought misery and distress to many Ghanaians.

According to him, the fraud by the CEO of Menzgold almost caused a social crisis in the country characterised by intense riots and demonstrations.

Nana Appiah Mensah (L) and Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Source: Facebook

He made the comments on Monday, September 4, 2023.

“I am happy to state that after painstaking investigations, criminal prosecution has commenced against the perpetrators. At last, by the Grace of God, justice will be served to victims of those dastardly acts," he assured.

Dame files fresh charges against NAM1

Not long ago, Godfred Yeboah Dame filed fresh charges against Mensah as well as two of his defunct firms – Menzgold and Brew Marketing Consult.

NAM1 and his firms are facing charges of defrauding by false pretence contrary to Section 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The new charges are the Attorney-General's way of ensuring victory in the long-drawn-out legal case between the state and NAM1.

Ghana is committed to promoting integrity

Speaking at the Cambridge symposium, Godfred Dame said Ghana is committed to promoting integrity in the economic sector.

“In my role as Attorney-General and Minister for Justice of the Republic, I have come to understand that any serious endeavour to fight economic crimes must be firmly rooted in the establishment of systems for its deterrence, undertaking of smooth investigations where same occur and a sound vehicle for prosecution and punishment in a fair and efficient manner," he said.

He said greed and ignorance of thousands of otherwise hardworking Ghanaians fuelled the nefarious activities of NAM1 and his Ponzi scheme.

NAM1 says he doesn't recognise aggrieved Menzgold customers association

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Nana Appiah Mensah has said he doesn't recognise interest groups purporting to front for the interest of Menzgold customers.

He made the comments on Monday, August 21, 2023, during a Twitter Space moderated by Serwaa Amihere.

He made the comments following the brouhaha about his directive to Menzgold customers to validate their payment claims.

Some of the people who bought validation codes at GH¢650 say they have been earmarked to receive their money as far as 2025.

Lawyer for some aggrieved Menzgold customers Amanda Akuokor Clinton has told YEN.com.gh in an interview that she feels NAM1's bail should be revoked for transacting a business again using his defunct and unregistered business.

NAM1 says customers who paid GH¢650 for validation will get a refund

But Nana Appiah Mensah later promised that customers who paid money to validate their claims would be refunded.

Customers with funds locked up with the company were asked to pay GH¢650 for a Menzgold Traders Transactions Status Verification Access Card.

Nana Appiah Mensah did not give a timeline for customers to receive the refund of GH¢650.

Source: YEN.com.gh