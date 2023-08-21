Nana Appiah Mensah has said he doesn't recognise interest groups purporting to front for the interest of Menzgold customers

He made the comments on Monday, August 21, 2023, during a Twitter Space moderated by Serwaa Amihere

Meanwhile, aggrieved Menzgold customers who have been asked to validate the payment claims say they have been earmarked to receive their money as far as 2025

CEO of defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold has said he does not recognise any interest group that fronts for customers of the troubled company chasing their locked-up cash.

Nana Appiah Mensah known popularly as NAM1 made the declaration on Monday, August 21, 2023, during a Twitter Space moderated by Serwaa Amihere.

in response to a question posed to him about the sentiments of interest groups affected by the collapse of his business.

Nana Appiah Mensah and members of the Aggrieved Menzgold Customers Association of Ghana demonstrating in 2019. Source: Facebook/@nana.appiahm.9

Source: Facebook

Per NAM1's declaration, the push by the popular Aggrieved Menzgold Customers Association of Ghana, which has been fronting for the interests of thousands of customers of the firm, does not amount to much.

"I do not recognise any entity or organisation that purports to represent any customer. I don't have any group like the Association of Menzgold Customers because they don't exist in my books. I don't have a client like that," he said.

In 2019, the group expressed anger over what they say was President Nana Akufo-Addo’s attempt to ridicule them over their lost investment.

For many years, the group said to have over one thousand members, has been at the forefront of pushing for the interests of members since the company collapsed in 2018.

The group's long-time president, Frederick Forson, recently described Mensah and his ongoing validation process as a scam.

Meanwhile, aggrieved Menzgold customers who took part in NAM1's latest validation process say they have been earmarked to receive their funds as far as 2025.

A coalition of aggrieved Menzgold customers told YEN.com.gh that these timelines were evidence of a scam from NAM1.

The group has urged Menzgold to make the validation process credible by involving state regulators like the Bank of Ghana.

NAM1 defends screening of aggrieved customers demanding locked-up funds

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the CEO of the defunct Menzgold Ghana, Nana Appiah Mensah, has defended the verification process for aggrieved customers.

Mensah has said the verification process has contributed to calming tensions between Menzgold and its customers.

A spokesperson of the aggrieved customers told YEN.com.gh that they will treat the process as another scam.

Source: YEN.com.gh