A TikTok video capturing the reaction of a Ghanaian man's mother to a pregnancy prank has gone viral on social media

In the video, Might Osei Asibey informs his mother that he got his girlfriend pregnant, leading to an animated response from her

The video, shared on Might Osei Asibey's TikTok account, has gained over 1 million views with captivating reactions

In the video, Might informs his middle-aged mother that he has impregnated his girlfriend, leading to a dramatic response.

His mother, clearly taken aback, expresses concern about the difficult economic situation they are facing, mentioning the Menzgold financial scandal that affected them and asks why he didn't use contraception.

A Ghanaian mom gets angry at her son Photo credit: mightyoseiasibey

Source: TikTok

How social media users have been reacting to the TikTok prank

biggboss said:

In the beginning they will insult and talk plenty,but u bring the baby home and u will see how she will be happy

Nana Yaa Gazza indicated:

our mothers never disappoint,see the way she drop the items down

Orlando Willson mentioned:

after that, they will sleep over it and tell you something cool the next day ☺️☺️☺️

user1159301522101 stated:

I can’t stop laughing my mum told my kid bros that if they impregnate someone they have to sell water

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh