The Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) has released a statement regarding the death of its third-year student, Prosper Owusu.

The 23-year-old, who was a chief priest of the Opoku Ware Hall, died as a result of severe burns he suffered during a procession organized on August 25, 2023, at the university.

The university in its release expressed its deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends of the late student.

It added that investigations have commenced to unravel the circumstances that led to the painful demise of the young man.

The students of the university have also been warned to refrain from activities that put their lives at risk.

"Meanwhile, students have been cautioned to avoid activities that predispose them to risks and other dire consequences. The University extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, students, and friends of the late Prosper Owusu. May his soul rest in peace" a part of the statement read.

Netizens reacted to the release by AAMUSTED

Social media users who reacted to the tweet expressed sadness over the death of the young man, with some saying his actions were misguided.

@AppiagyeiLamar reacted:

Rest well Comrade

@EbenOdoom1 indicated:

This is the right time for the university to disband these useless groups.Instead of creating problem solving and innovation groups, these students engage in all kinds of risky activities. #DisbandCultGroupsNow

Source: YEN.com.gh