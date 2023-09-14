Environmental NGO Pure Earth has raised alarm over the risk of lead poisoning from everyday items

The environmental NGO said 55% of lead leaks into food cooked in the popular dadesɛn pot

Pure Earth also noted that lead poisoning was negatively affecting the intelligence of young children

Some concern has been raised about the popular metal pot known as dadesɛn and its links to lead poisoning.

A new study on nearly 200 consumer products and food samples across four regions in Ghana revealed lead contamination concerns.

The environmental NGO Pure Earth conducted the study as part of its Blacksmith Initiative.

It showed high contamination levels in dadesɛn metal cookware at 55%, ceramic cookware at 18%, toys for kids at 14%, and cosmetics like local mascara with 7% lead.

These figures mean that 55% of lead leaked into the food being cooked in dadesɛn.

According to the report, lead exposure can negatively affect children's intelligence.

Esmond Wisdom Quansah, the NGO's Director said "we are not safe" and that there was a need to consider other alternatives to cooking food.

