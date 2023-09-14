A US-based Ghanaian man who went missing while swimming has been found on the beach of Delaware in what is suspected to be a drowning incident.

Multiple reports on the fatal incident say Richard A. Boateng went missing while swimming off Rehoboth Beach in Delaware, on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Richard Boateng drowned at a beach in Delaware. Photo credit: New York Post

According to the New York Post, a massive search for Boateng commenced after several 911 calls on Sunday.

"Boateng’s body was found Monday morning on North Shores beach, a small community just north of Rehoboth, Rehoboth Beach Fire Company Chief Chuck Snyder told Delaware Online," the report said.

Witness said Richard raised his hand for help before drowning

The report further explained that a witness told authorities that he saw somebody raise his hand out of the ocean like they needed help.

“Then I started shouting ‘Help! We need a lifeguard,'" NY post quoted the witness.

He said shortly after the person raised his hand for help, he could be seen again.

Before the incident, marine officials had warned of rip currents throughout the holiday weekend.

Richard's sister speaks

Richard Boateng's family said they are devastated by the loss.

His sister, Nanatte Boateng, said Richard's death has taught him a lesson about the importance of maintaining close relationships with family.

"You never know when people are going to go, everyone assumes that everyone is going to live till you grow old, but you never know when your time is up, so make the best of what you have with your family," she said.

Richard's girlfriend describes him as a warm person

Richard Boateng's girlfriend, Ashley Affum, described him as one of the funniest individuals she's ever known.

“Oh, my goodness! he is kind of the funniest individual you can be around …when he is there, he always has a good time and others have a good time with him,” she said.

