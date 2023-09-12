A Ghanaian man shared a heartbreaking story of love and betrayal during an interview on TikTok

He revealed how he sacrificed his own academic success by helping his girlfriend pass an exam, only to face disdain and rejection from her afterward

The story has elicited empathy and reactions from many who sympathised with the man's selfless act and subsequent mistreatment

A Ghanaian man recently recounted a deeply emotional and heart-wrenching experience that has left an indelible mark on his life.

During an interview with David Segbevia on his TikTok handle, the gentleman shared a poignant tale of love and betrayal.

He explained that he had fallen in love with a classmate while they were both attending university. Their connection was so strong that even their parents were aware of the bond they shared.

A Ghanaian man tells his heartbreak story Photo credit: @davidsegbefia

Source: TikTok

However, tragedy struck during their final examination when the man made a life-altering decision. He revealed,

"We were writing Psychology, and I realised she was struggling. So, I gave her my index number to use and wrote her index number on my sheet, so that she could pass the course successfully. Sadly, I was unable to graduate as a result."

Following this selfless act, their relationship took a drastic turn for the worse. The woman began to look down on him, and he recounted visiting her workplace only to be met with rejection as she instructed the security personnel to remove him due to his constant pleas for financial assistance.

Ghanaians empathise with man’s revelation

This story has garnered widespread attention and elicited reactions from many who empathise with the man's heartbreaking ordeal.

Richardkomla Nyamador said:

why she for mind you? this explanation sef dey mean say you get issues...you cant be a good husband..

Laundryboy indicated:

I’ve been inlove before but there are some things I don’t do for love so they end up seeing me not to be serious and so they left

Star Bwoy mentioned:

Love is beautiful thing but it is unfortunate that it ends up with people who don’t deserve it.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh