A fetish priest could not hide his rage when he heard that his ex-lover who jilted him not long ago was going to marry another man

Togbe Gadefia attacked Rakia Huseini with a machete and inflicted severe machete wounds on the lady

The fetish priest went straight to the police to report himself after the incident where he was arrested

A fetish priest at Asamankese in the Eastern Region has grabbed headlines after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend for jilting him for another man.

The traditionalist identified as Togbe Gadefia allegedly attacked Rakia Huseini with a machete for leaving him for a Muslim man.

Rakia and her new lover were scheduled to tie the knot this weekend, September 16, 2023.

According to a report by Starr News, Togbe Gadefia became heartbroken after Rakia jilted him and employed every technique to get her back but he was unsuccessful.

But after he heard that Rakia was going to get official with her new man, he flipped.

"He [Togbe Gadefia] ambushed her [Rakia] in the evening around 9:00 pm on Monday, September 11, 2023, and inflicted [near-fatal] machete wounds on her. The suspect allegedly attempted to hack the head of Rakia but she blocked [the machete] with her hand thereby amputating the forearm," according to Starr News.

Togbe Gadefi also tried to cut off the kneecap of Rakia with the sharp weapon.

Some passersby allegedly found Rakia in a pool of blood and rushed her to Asamankese government hospital where her condition was stabilised.

She has since been transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua for surgery.

Togbe Gadefia has since turned himself in at the police station where he was placed under arrest to assist with the investigation.

