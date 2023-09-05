Gabon's new leader General Brice Oligui Nguema has quoted former President Rawlings to justify overthrowing Ali Bongo

During an event to swear him in as the transitional president on September 4, Nguema said he was moved to strike the civilian government because citizens were being crushed

General Nguema was sworn in as transitional president by the country’s constitutional court during a televised ceremony

The new military leader of Gabon General Brice Oligui Nguema has quoted Ghana's late former military leader, Jerry John Rawlings, to justify his own military action.

During a speech to officially swear him in as the transitional president on Monday, September 4, 2023, in Libreville, Gen Nguema said the army had to intervene on August 30 because the Gabonese citizens were being crushed under Ali Bongo's rule.

Ghana's former president Jerry John Rawlings (L) and General Brice Oliqui Nguema. Source: Getty Images.

General Brice Oligui Nguema's speech was in French, and the part where he quoted Rawlings translates as follows:

"As former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings said: 'when the people are crushed by their leaders, with the complicity of the judges, it is up to the army to give them their freedom'.

"It is with this spirit that on August 30, 2023, like a meteorite in the dark night, the Defense and Security Forces of our country took their responsibilities by refusing the electoral coup which had just been announced by the Gabonese Elections Center following an outrageously biased electoral process."

Rawlings staged two successful coups in Ghana - the first one in 1979 and the second in 1981.

He returned the country to civilian rule after the 1979 coup, however, two years later, on December 31, 1981, he overthrew Hilla Limann’s government, accusing it of leading the nation “down to total economic ruin.”

General Nguema promises fresh elections

General Nguema was sworn in as transitional president by the country’s constitutional court during a televised ceremony attended by many dignitaries amid cheers from citizens.

Although the new leader promised to return power to civilians after "free, transparent" elections, he did not disclose when these elections would occur.

He earlier said Gabon will not rush into holding new elections to avoid a “repeat of past mistakes.”

The ousted civilian president, Ali Bongo, held power for nearly 14 years and was declared the winner of a disputed presidential election before the coup on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Gabon military leader says $12 million seized in anti-corruption raids

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the leader of Gabon's military junta General Brice Oligui Nguema has announced that huge amounts of money have been found in the home of former state officials.

LSI Africa has reported that the new leader announced that some $12 million in cash found as part of anti-corruption raids have been seized.

General Oligui has also warned contractors allied to the Ali Bongo regime to stop overbilling contracts with the government.

Ali Bongo's daughter congratulates new military leader

In a related story, the daughter of Gabon's ousted president has written a congratulatory message to the leader of the coup.

Malika Bongo Pereira took to Facebook to congratulate General Brice Oligui Nguema in a surprise turn of events.

