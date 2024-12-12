Three people have died in a road crash at Gomoa Okyereko Junction in the Gomoa East District

Three people have been reported dead after a road crash at Gomoa Okyereko Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Twenty others are in critical condition following the crash.

The Sprinter driver reportedly made a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre and collided with the Hyundai Grace, causing three deaths in the Gomoa East District.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday and involved two buses: a Sprinter and a Hyundai Grace.

An eyewitness told Adom News that the Sprinter driver made a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre and collided with the Hyundai Grace.

The injured were taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Warning from fire service

The Municipal Fire Officer for Winneba, Frederick Adu-Poku, warned commercial drivers to exercise caution and avoid speeding on that stretch of road.

He believes the crash could have been avoided.

“We want this to go to all the drivers. We want them to be patient. This accident that happened this morning could have been avoided if this man had taken his time for the driver in front of him to go."

Seven die after road crash involving VIP bus

Seven people died after a crash involving a VIP bus and a Sprinter bus at the Atwedie stretch located on the Kumasi-Accra road.

Five people aboard the Sprinter bus vehicle died, while one passenger on the VIP bus also died.

The fire service noted that 52 persons survived the crash.

15 casualties reported after road crash at Kyerewere

YEN.com.gh reported that 15 people were injured in an accident at Kyerewere, along the Nsawam-Suhum road in the Eastern Region.

The road accident occurred when the speeding sprinter minibus veered off the road after experiencing a burst tyre.

Of the 15 passengers, three were in critical condition and were rushed to the hospital.

One person was in critical condition after the crash, while one other person was feared dead at the time.

