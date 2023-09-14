Police are on a manhunt for a 22-year-old houseboy for allegedly killing his madam and bolting away with her car

John Alister is believed to have stabbed Princess Afia, dragged her to the garage, and drove her saloon car away

The wanted boy previously bolted with another boss's capital when he was engaged to be a mobile money vendor

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A 22-year-old boy is on the wanted list of the Ghana police over the suspected murder of his female employer and theft of her car.

John Alister, who was employed as a houseboy just two weeks before the incident, reportedly killed his madam, identified as Princess Afia, and bolted with her vehicle with registration GS 307-21.

According to a report by Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, the now-deceased lady was the wife of the son of football legend, Rev Osei Kofi.

John Alister (L) is on the run after killing Princess Afia. Source: Facebook/@sethgenelord

Source: Facebook

The report explains that John Alister was recruited as a houseboy through a Kumasi-based agency called M&B Jobs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

His job was to clean, run errands and perform other forms of personal chores for her madam.

The report explained that on the fateful day that Princess was allegedly murdered, she was on the phone with a female friend who said she suddenly heard, "What is that you are holding?" before screaming, "He has killed me" in Twi.

Princess's female friend said after that, the call ended and she realised the phone had been put off because she could not get through to her friend.

The following day, in the company of police they entered the house to see the dog on the loose, Princess lying dead in a pool of blood and the saloon vehicle moved from the garage. John Alister had also bolted.

Previous criminal activities by John Alister

On Facebook, a popular guy called Kwedu Genelord disclosed that John Alister had been involved in criminal activities in the past.

He said deeper background checks on him after the latest incident found that he once ran away with the huge capital of his employer who gave him a job as a mobile money vendor.

Police have launched investigations into the matter while Princess's body has since been deposited at the morgue.

Beautiful lady shot by her boyfriend

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that a beautiful and affable Ghanaian lady called Maadwoa was put to death by her boyfriend.

Reports from the Ashanti Region revealed that the unfortunate incident occurred at Adum in Kumasi.

It was indicated that Maadwoa and her boyfriend had a misunderstanding over a suspicion that she was cheating on him, after which things got out of hand.

Young lady who left home for work found dead in her office

Also, the body of a young single mother was found in her office under bizarre circumstances, two days after she left for work.

The decomposing body of Patience Quay was found in her office at Twumasiwaa General Hospital and Special Medical Centre where she worked as a cashier.

Family members suspect foul play because they feel it is strange that no other staff realised she had died.

Fetish priest attacks ex-girlfriend

In other news, a fetish priest could not hide his rage when he heard that his ex-lover who jilted him not long ago was going to marry another man.

Togbe Gadefia attacked Rakia Huseini with a machete and inflicted severe wounds on her.

The fetish priest went straight to the police to report himself after the incident where he was arrested.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh