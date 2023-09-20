The Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and Ellembelle DCE, Kwesi Bonzoh, have clashed over bad roads

A verbal spat between the Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and Ellembelle DCE, Kwesi Bonzoh, was captured on camera.

The two were seen to be arguing over the poor state of roads in the district in a video that has been posted online.

Buah seemingly blames Bonzoh for the lack of progress on a road project and is heard asking: “Is it motorable?”

At a point, the agitated legislator also fired another question at the DCE: “Are you sick?”

During the spat, some people around them try to calm the situation and are seen trying to separate them.

The exchange between the Buah and Bonzoh, while intense, did not get violent.

Afram Plains North residents fix roads

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Afram Plains North MP Betty Krosbi Mensah mobilised her constituents to work on a bad road.

The residents raised funds to work on an abandoned bridge project in the Afram Plains district.

The project had been abandoned for four years, according to residents in the district.

The challenges have emerged despite the government declaring a year of roads to improve such infrastructure.

Status of Ghana roads

Commenting on some road projects earlier, roads minister KwasiAmoako-Attah said the progress of work on the Makango-Salaga road to date was 25 per cent.

YEN.com.gh reported that this statement was made in response to a question posed by the NDC MP for Salaga South, Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, last year.

The Salaga MP wanted to know when the Makango-Salaga and other roads under construction in her area would be completed.

Amoako-Atta also said the Makango-Salaga road was being constructed under the contract titled "Rehabilitation of Tamale-Salaga-Makango" which was 52 kilometres long.

He said the project commenced on January 21, 2021, and was expected to be completed by January 20, 2023.

