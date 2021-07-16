A National Mosque for Ghana has been commissioned for use by the public

The building can seat about 15, 000 people at a time. It is believed to be one of Africa's biggest mosques

The building has a residence for the National Chief Imam Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and also has a Senior High School complex

Photos have emerged online of the completed Ghana National Mosque.

Alleged to cost about $ 10 million, it was funded by the Turkish Hudai Foundation. On Friday, July 16, 2021, an event was held to officially commission and open it to the public for use.

Photos; $10m Ghana National Mosque opened and ready for use by the public.

Sited at Kanda, it is estimated to be one of Africa's largest mosques. The building is a 15,000 capacity seater mosque complex with several facilities including offices and a residence for the National Chief Imam.

It also has a research complex, a senior high school, a clinic, an administration block and a conference centre.

Find below pictures of the building

Ghana National Mosque opened and ready for use by the public; photos drop.

Ghana National Mosque opened and ready for use by the public; photos drop.

Ghana National Mosque opened and ready for use by the public; photos drop.

Ghana National Mosque opened and ready for use by the public; photos drop.

