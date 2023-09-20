The former Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Kwadwo Tawiah Likpalmor, has passed away

Likpalmor passed away at the Tamale Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Likpalmor served as the MP for the Kpandai constituency in the Northern Region from 1992 to 2012

Kwadwo Tawiah Likpalmor, the former Member of Parliament for Kpandai, has died aged 63.

The former legislator passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Likpalmor is reported to have been dealing with a prolonged battle with stroke.

Likpalmor was a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). The Kpandai NDC communication officer and other executives confirmed Likpamor’s death to the media.

Likpalmor served as the MP for the Kpandai constituency in the Northern Region from 1992 to 2012.

This made him a member of the first, second, third, fourth, and fifth Parliaments of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

Likpamor had a teaching background, and he held the position of Principal Superintendent of the Ghana Education Service at some point.

He was survived by his wife and five children, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated public service.

