Bridget Otoo's husband, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, was present to defend her as she got into an altercation with the police on Thursday, September 21

The Metro TV newscaster was reported to have been harassed by the police as she went to solidarise with OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters who had been arrested

An angry Dr Ago Tetteh fumed at the police for the bad treatment meted out to his wife and dared anybody try it again

Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, the husband of renowned broadcaster Bridget Otoo, has stormed the Greater Accra Regional Police Command after some police officers reportedly assaulted his wife.

Reports emerged online on Thursday that the Metro TV newscaster had been manhandled by the police in connection with the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

Bridget Otoo's husband, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, was furious over the police's treatment of his wife Photo source: @ghanawebtv

Source: Instagram

Police scatter #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

An Accra-based civil society group, Democracy Hub, scheduled the protest on Thursday, September 21, 2023, to register their displeasure at what they deem as bad governance.

The group in an earlier statement to announce the protest revealed that they were embarking on the exercise to demand the government to fix the country.

But on the eve of the event, the police secured an injunction from the court barring the protest from moving forth.

The protesters defied the injunction stating that they had not been served with the ruling. This led to a clash with the police who arrested some of the participants.

Bridget Otoo claims to have been assaulted by the police

Bridget Otoo was one of many people who went to the Accra Regional Police Command to solidarise with those arrested and demand their release.

During the exchanges, the broadcaster was allegedly assaulted by some police officers. In a video circulating online, she was seen being pulled along in a melee.

In a later video, Bridget Otoo confirmed that she had been assaulted by the police adding that her dress got torn during the altercation.

Husband of Bridget Otoo fumes over police harassment

Moments after Bridget's incident went viral, her husband Dr Ago Tetteh was spotted in a video charging at the police officers at the regional command.

"Let them kill her and let's see. This is a foolish thing to do. I'll show them I'm a man. I'm right here. Any police officer should come try me and let's see," he said.

Police move in after wood sellers clash with land guards at Ofankor

Meanwhile, there was a clash between land guards and some wood sellers along the Accra-Nsawam road.

One person is feared dead and several others injured after the clash escalated into a riot.

Police have said calm has returned to the area and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh