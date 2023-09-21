Ghana on Monday, September 18, 2023, temporarily closed its border with Togo at Aflao to screen an influx of motor riders seeking to enter the country

The motor riders from Togo were trooping to Ghana to buy fuel following a shortage of the commodity

The border was subsequently re-opened and the movement of goods and people resumed

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) on Monday, September 18, 2023, closed the main border with Togo at Aflao, restricting entry into Ghana.

The GIS has explained that the move was to allow for security screening following scores of Togolese motorcyclists seeking to enter Ghana.

The Togolese were seeking to enter Ghana to buy fuel after reports of fuel shortage in that country.

The motor riders at the border on Monday and Immigration Officers conducting a drill at the Afloa border. Source: Facebook/@GNA1957

Source: UGC

The fuel shortage has been attributed to a delay in the delivery of products into Togo, but others think that an expected increase in fuel prices has triggered an artificial fuel shortage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Aflao Sector Commander, Frederick Baah Duodu, has told state-owned Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Monday evening’s border closure lasted barely an hour.

“We allowed those travelling access and turned away those coming for fuel," he explained.

He said the situation in Lome has since been resolved.

"There’s a free flow of travellers and there’s calm at the border,” Ex WOI Maxwell Addo-Boateng, National Security Liaison Officer for Ketu South also confirmed to GNA.

Police arrest demonstrators who came too close to Jubilee House

Meanwhile, in other news, YEN.com.gh reported that scores of demonstrators moving towards the Jubilee House were arrested on Thursday by the police.

The demonstrations on September 21, 2023, were to highlight what organisers say is rampant corruption and mismanagement under the Akufo-Addo government.

Police said they secured an injunction against the protests dubbed OccuptyJulorbiHouse.

5 things to expect when Wagner troops leave Africa

Also in the news, there is a strong push for African states to end their reliance on the Russian-backed paramilitary organisation, Wagner.

Security expert Abubakar Sani has said Wagner troops are in Africa simply because of financial gains.

Another security expert, Festus Aboagye, thinks African leaders will better deliver on their mandate of good governance if Wagner is out of the picture.

Chief of Mankuma in Bole District reportedly dies In a gory accident

In unrelated news, the chief of Mankuma, a small town in the Savannah Region, recently lost his life in a gory motor accident.

Kantewura Justice Iddisah Dari died on the spot when a truck lost control and fell on him and his motorbike.

Reports say the truck driver lost control after falling into a pothole, forcing the vehicle to head in the direction of the now-deceased chief.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh