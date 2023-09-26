Reports indicate that goro boys have been operating wantonly at the Central Region passport office

The goro boys who act as middlemen are charging Ghanaians between GH¢1,000 and GH¢1,600

Reports also indicate that some security personnel and civil servants collaborate with the goro boys

Intermediaries, popularly known as goro boys, have reportedly taken over the Central Region passport office in Cape Coast and are charging between GH¢1,000 and GH¢1,600.

This has led to numerous frustrations for the applicants who visit the office.

A Ghana Web report indicated that the Goro boys have been collaborating with some officials at the passport office, such as Immigration officers, to extort customers.

The Goro boys have also mounted containers and stores around the passport office.

Some civil service workers are also playing a role in the alleged corruption.

"I paid money to receive my passport within a week, but my friend who could not pay is still struggling to get hers, though it's been months now," one person said

"The government has introduced digitalisation to scrub all these corrupt activities in the system, but people find their way out to bypass the system," the persons added.

Minister fumes over corruption at Accra passport office

YEN.com.gh reported that the foreign affairs minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, lamented the continued corruption at the passport office in Accra.

The minister decided to relieve all staff seconded to the office as part of attempts to clean up the system.

Botchwey has also said there will be an investigation into personnel conduct at the passport office in Accra.

Extra payments at the passport office

YEN.com.gh reported such issues at the passport office when a man recounted that he was allowed to wait in a queue or pay a token of GH¢ 85 to be served instantly.

A lady came out to explain that this service may not be as bad as it sounds because it is normal for people to pay for convenience. The man declined the offer made to him by the woman.

Roll out of chip-embedded passport.

Ghana is bracing for the roll-out of chip-embedded passports or e-passports before the end of 2023.

Director of Passports Alhaji Mohammed Habid Idris said the e-passports are the way for Ghana because of their enhanced security features.

Ghana has since October 2022 been gearing up for the roll-out of the innovative e-passports that have already been introduced in about 150 countries.

