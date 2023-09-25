Some 41 Ghanaians have been thrown in jail in Nigeria for their roles in a QNet fraudulent activities

The forty-one convicts claim they were themselves victims of the fraudulent activities and were forced to lure others into the scheme

Although QNet claims to be a legitimate e-commerce business, they have been banned in a lot of countries due to the perception that it is a Ponzi scheme

Forty-one Ghanaian nationals have been jailed by the Ogba Ikeja-Lagos Magistrate Court to six years in hard labour for their roles in a fraudulent scheme.

According to reports being monitored by YEN.com.gh, these 41 Ghanaians were convicted last year for their roles in an e-commerce scheme linked to the QNet scheme.

A GhanaWeb report explained that the convicts were themselves victims of the QNet scheme and were lured into Nigeria by kidnappers who allegedly held them hostage.

They were also forced to defraud other Ghanaians under the same scheme.

One of the imprisoned Ghanaians, 21-year-old Esther Agyemang, has disclosed that the syndicate forces victims to lie about being in countries such as France to lure unsuspecting Ghanaians to part with huge sums of money.

Esther, according to the report, explained how she and the others got mixed up in the alleged fraudulent scheme on Kumasi-based Angel FM.

QNet perceived as a fraudulent scheme

Although managers of QNet claim they are into legitimate direct-selling business, many perceive it as a mere pyramid scheme.

They claim a lack of legislation for direct selling in many countries they operate in is the reason their activities are seen as fraudulent.

Already, QNET activities have over the years been banned in several countries including Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, Canada, India, and Turkey, amongst others.

