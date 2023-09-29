Angry Ghanaian protestors accosted Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK Paapa Owusu Ankomah

The #OccupyjulorbiHouse protestors were angry that Paapa Owusu Ankomah did not address them when they came to picket

New Patriotic Party supporters disrupted the #OccupyjulorbiHouse protest at the Ghana High Commission in the UK

Angry Ghanaian protestors accosted Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, Paapa Owusu Ankomah, during their #OccupyjulorbiHouse demonstration.

The Ghanaian protestors were upset that Ankomah did not address those who had picketed at the Ghana High Commission.

Protestors wanted the high commissioner to address them. Source: Facebook/@CitiTV

as he walked to his car, with a policeman accompanying him.

"We came to air our grievances, but you have not heard us," one protestor says in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Democracy Hub organised the original #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration in Ghana from Thursday, September 21, 2023, to Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The protestors gathered at the 37 station in Accra and attempted to march to the Jubilee House, but 49 persons were.

It was meant to voice discontent at the government's dysfunction under the Akufo-Addo administration.

NPP supporters disrupt UK demo

The protestors had been met by New Patriotic Party supporters, who tried to disrupt the anti-Akufo-Addo protest.

A protestor on the ground in the UK told YEN.com.gh that the NPP supporters outnumbered the young Ghanaians who wanted to protest the Akufo-Addo government.

“They’ve been using megaphones to drown us out, calling us assassins, Togolese, Somalian and other country names. They’ve been trying to antagonise us and provoke us."

NDC condemns arrest of protestors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemned the arrest of the 49 protestors trying to march on the presidency.

The opposition party described the arrest of the protestors as shameful and brutish in a statement.

The party urged its members to offer legal support to the protestors who were arrested by police unlawfully.

Accra regional police commander summoned over abuse of protestors

In other news, the Police Management Board summoned the Accra Regional Police Commander over the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

The commander was summoned concerning the allegations of police abuse during the protests.

