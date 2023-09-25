The Police Management Board has summoned the Accra Regional Police Commander over the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

The commander was summoned in connection with the allegations of police abuse during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests

Police arrested 49 persons during the protests at the 37 station and near the seat of the presidency

An oversight board has summoned the Accra Regional Police Commander to answer to allegations of police brutality.

The commander, COP Sayibu Gariba, has been summoned by the Police Management Board following the three days of protest against the government.

COP Sayibu Gariba (R). Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

Source: Getty Images

Citi News sources within the Police Service reportedly indicate that the service wants an explanation for the reports of police abuse.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration was organised by a group called Democracy Hub.

It was meant to voice discontent at the government's dysfunction under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The demonstrations were held from Thursday, September 21, 2023, to Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The protesters gathered at the 37 station and attempted to march to the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

Police arrested 49 persons on the first day of the protest.

NDC condemns the arrest of protestors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemned the arrest of protesters trying to march on the presidency.

The opposition party described the arrest of the protestors as shameful and brutish in a statement.

The party urged its members to offer legal support to the protesters who were arrested by police unlawfully.

Protest against the BoG

YEN.com.gh also reported on an upcoming demonstration in Accra as NDC prepares to join forces with smaller political parties and civil society organisations for a protest on October 3, 2023.

The demonstration is dubbed OccupyBoG, and organisers hope to use it to demand the resignation of the Governor of the central bank, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies.

NDC, the political parties and the civil society groups say the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies have mismanaged state resources.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh