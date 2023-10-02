A Ghanaian doctor has been awarded the Right Livelihood Award, also known as the Alternative Nobel Prize

Dr Eunice Brookman-Amissah was honoured for her contribution to combating unsafe pregnancy termination

Brookman-Amissah is noted to have pioneered discussions on women’s reproductive rights in Africa

A Ghanaian doctor has been awarded with the honour known as the "Alternative Nobel Prize".

The doctor, Eunice Brookman-Amissah, was honoured with the Right Livelihood Award for combating unsafe pregnancy termination.

Dr Eunice Brookman-Amissah works to improve reproductive rights. Source: Twitter/@BBCAfrica

Source: UGC

She is said to have pioneered discussions on women’s reproductive rights in Africa.

Brookman-Amissah told the BBC that the award was a great honour.

The doctor recalled a sad story of a teenage girl who died from a botched, unsafe pregnancy termination after seeking her help.

She realised later that the girl could have been given access to a safer pregnancy termination that was within Ghana's laws.

Ghanaian wins BBC Komla Dumor award for the first time

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Paa Kwesi Asare became the first Ghanaian to win the BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

The 2023 ward acknowledged his ability to grasp complex topics and commitment to telling stories that matter.

The trailblazer has expressed excitement for the accomplishment as he praised the late Ghanaian journalist Komla Dumor.

His company, Media General, also gifted $10,000 for his achievement.

Delay wins Excellence in Media Award

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media star Delay, known in real life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, was honoured with the Excellence in Media award at the 2023 Ghana Women of the Year event.

The awards event is an initiative that unveils and celebrates indigenous Ghanaian and diaspora women who significantly impact society.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh