Media General has awarded Paa Kwesi Asare $10,000 for winning the 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award

The cash prize was presented to the celebrated journalist on August 21 by a member of the company's Board of Directors

Asare, who made history with the accomplishment, thanked management for the glorious gesture

The Ghana-based company, Media General, has awarded one of its news presenters, Paa Kwesi Asare, $10,000 for winning the 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

Asare, an employee of the media establishment since 2016, made history as the first Ghanaian ever to win the distinguished award.

Media General presents $10,000 to Paa Kwesi Asare for winning the 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award. Photo credit: paaasare/tv3_ghana.

Asare receives the cash prize

Madam Norkor Duah, a member of the company's Board of Directors, presented the cheque to the trailblazer after TV3's News 360 on Monday, August 21.

“You brought honour to this company and Ghana; to have won this award is just by God's grace,” she told Asare, per 3news.

Duah praised Asare's growth in the media establishment, saying, “for seven years, you have grown into the sort of person who deserves to be awarded. Congratulations.”

Watch the moment Paa Kwesi Asare received the cash gift on set below:

Asare's colleague, Portia Garbo, poses with him in the visual below:

A grateful Asare

After receiving the cheque cash gift, Asare expressed gratitude and thanked the company's management. “I also want to thank you for reposing so much confidence in me.”

The media personality will spend three months working with BBC News teams across television, radio, and online in London to develop his journalism skills through training, workshops, and mentoring with leading BBC journalists.

The BBC News Komla Dumor Award was founded in 2015 to honour the memories of Komla Dumor, a BBC World News presenter noted for his devotion to detailed and accurate reporting on African issues.

