Ghanaian entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has done so well for herself as a woman.

At the age of 39 years, Delay has chalked many achievements in her personal and professional life.

She has a group of businesses, and is recognised as one of Ghana’s most revered media women.

Here is a list of Delay’s top 5 achievements:

1. Business: The 39-year-old can boast of a successful business that has many subsidiaries. She has a brand of Mackerel, Sardine, Spaghetti, and others, all bearing her name Delay.

2. Successful broadcaster: Delay has become a household name in Ghana. She has also carved a niche for herself in the media space as one of Ghana’s renowned presenters.

3. One of the best entertainment shows: Delay stands tall as the producer of one of Ghana’s best entertainment shows, The Delay Show. So far, it is the longest-running entertainment show on TV. The Delay show is also the most-watched show since she brings intelligent angles to her interviews that no one can do like her.

4. Production House: Delay owns a production company, Maxgringo Productions. It is under this company that she produced the most popular television series, Afia Schwarzenegger, with the lead character being Afia Schwar. Delay set up this production company when she was still in her 20s.

5. Awards: Delay has also received prestigious awards in the past. The most recent one is the award she received for the Under 40 Women’s Achiever at the recently-held EMY Ghana Awards. The citation highlights Delay’s hard work and resilience as an individual and entrepreneur.

6. Property: As a successful individual and businesswoman, Delay owns a number of property and enjoys a measure of luxury. Recently, YEN.com.gh published a video of her mansion that got many admiring her. She also has a Toyota Land cruiser among her fleet of cars.

